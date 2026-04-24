A 97.5% Decline in Deaths: The Global Warming Bottom Line Compared to the Doomism of the Climate Blob
Guest Post by Robert Bradley at Master Resource.
Reports Bjorn Lomborg:
Climate-related disaster deaths have declined 97.5% over the century (1920-2025). Richer, smarter, and more resilient societies reduce disaster deaths. This swamps any potential climate signal.
Why not reported? Instead, media only delivers climate doom.
#Bradley #MasterResource #BjornLomborg #ClimateDeaths
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