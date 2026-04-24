Guest Post by Robert Bradley at Master Resource.

Reports Bjorn Lomborg:

Climate-related disaster deaths have declined 97.5% over the century (1920-2025). Richer, smarter, and more resilient societies reduce disaster deaths. This swamps any potential climate signal.



Why not reported? Instead, media only delivers climate doom.

#Bradley #MasterResource #BjornLomborg #ClimateDeaths

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