I stumbled on this very short (3 minutes) but insightful interview that lays out the insanity of Canada’s EV mandates. The points are simple, easy to grasp and devastating to the supposed wisdom of such policies. Watching it, I can only be thankful I still live in a nation, the U.S., where we are still able to reject such nonsense.

Europe has lost its mind and taken all choice away from citizens. And, Australia, Canada, and the UK are governed by green goblins trying to emulate Europe by imposing EV mandates and taking away free speech rights to call out the madness. Only the U.S. and a few others seem capable of admitting the EV emperor has no clothes and protecting the right to say so.

Enjoy!

#Canada #EVs #EVmandates #FreeSpeech

Share