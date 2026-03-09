Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
34m

Energy "REALITY":

• Crude oil by itself is useless black tar, unless you build a multi-billion-dollar refinery to break it down to produce various types of transportation fuels, and oil derivatives that are the basis of the products in our materialistic world.

• Wind turbines and solar panels ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make any products or transportation fuels for life as we know it.

Reply
Share
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
1h

It’s really just common cebts (a play on sense) that nuclear is the long term choice for electricity generation. But the wind and solar zealots have no common sense and want our cents to pay for their folly.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture