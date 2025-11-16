Yesterday, I noted how awful Politico is and how especially awful it was in reporting on why Germany doesn’t want to host COP31. It was a case of leaving out the essential part of the story, namely that Germany would never want others to highlight how badly its Energiewende fantasy has hurt Deutschland. That’s how leftist rags (and the major media, but I repeat myself, of course) always attempt to set the narrative, by leaving out what readers really need to know. A day later, and I can now report another Politico attempt to shape the news by leaving stuff out.

It has to do with this story on the slow collapse of 350.org and a predecessor story from three years ago, which both bemoaned losses of revenue, but never explained where the money wasn’t coming from any longer. Here is what the first article says in part (emphasis added):

Environmental group 350.org, which spearheaded the movement to block the Keystone XL oil pipeline, will “temporarily suspend programming” in the U.S. and other countries amid funding woes, according to a letter obtained on Thursday by POLITICO… Executive Director Anne Jellema said 350.org had suffered a 25 percent drop in income for its 2025 and 2026 fiscal years, compelling it to halt operations. The group will keep three U.S. staff members in hopes of reviving operations in the future… Jellema said the group will preserve its resources over “a smaller number of geographies” where she believes it can still accomplish its goals. The organization has built out its global presence over the years and has personnel on the ground at COP30 in Belém, Brazil. On Friday, Jellema said in a statement that the group is reducing its global staff by about 30 percent… 350.org was formed in 2007 and helped recharge the environmental movement after Congress failed to enact a sweeping cap-and-trade law in the early 2010s. The group, whose name refers to the 350 parts per million concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere that was seen as a safer upper limit to keep the planet from overheating, turned the fight over the development of the Keystone XL pipeline into a symbol for climate change. The effort helped generate opposition that ultimately led then-President Barack Obama to deny the permits for the pipeline designed to bring heavy oil from Canada to Texas. The upstart group that had been led by activist and writer Bill McKibben and Middlebury College students helped popularize the slogan “Keep It in the Ground,” referring to the call until to end the extraction of oil, coal and gas that cause climate change.

This suggests Bill McKibben and some Middlebury students launched 350.org, but that leaves out the critical information that Steven Clark Rockefeller, son of former New York Governor and U.S. Vice-President Nelson Rockefeller was intimately involved with Middlebury, and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund was instrumental in funding it. The organization didn’t begin to operate as a separate corporation known as 350.org until 2011. Before then, it operated through an entity called 1SkyFoundation, formed in 2007, which was created using funding from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund ($2.5 million), and the Energy Foundation ($1 million) over the period 2008-2010.

So, 350.org was never an “upstart.” That is pure myth. The Rockefellers also gave Middlebury College $125,000 in 2007-08 for “Social Entrepreneurship and Environmental Leadership Development,” meaning they had their fingers in every aspect of what became 350.org. And, Bill McKibben has never liked talking about it. Here, for instance, is him from several years ago being interviewed by a friendly voice who asks him how he’s funded:

As I wrote here:

Ask yourself, if you were a director of an outfit virtually synonymous with your name, that supposedly wasn’t very well funded and was started with the help of someone who continued to give you over half a million dollars annually, could you credibly claim not to know it? No, Bill McKibben is either a liar or the dumbest man in the environmental movement…note how McKibben, before he was forced to admit the Rockefeller role, says he thought the Rasmussen Foundation, out of Sweden, might be 350.org’s biggest funder? Well, then you may be surprised to learn the V. Kann Rasmussen Foundation is located in New York City, not Sweden, and it donated $75,000 to 350.org in 2011, less than 15% of the Rockefeller funding he couldn’t recall. Some memory. Perhaps he was confused, though, as the Rasmussen Foundation hired the Rockefeller Brothers Fund that year to help manage its own program. It’s all so hard to keep straight.

The Rockefeller Brothers Fund gave 350.org somewhere between $10-12 million between 2009 and 2024, according to Alter AI. The Rockefellers also put their man Jay Halfon on the 350.org Board of Directors, where he served through at least 2021. Halfon is a Director and General Counsel of Sustainable Markets Foundation, which gets money from Rockefeller‑connected entities (e.g., Rockefeller Family Fund, Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors) and then passes the funds to groups such as 350.org. Congressional investigations have identified it as “part of a larger 'Billionaires Club’ or “dark money” climate‑philanthropy network, in which SMF appears as one of several routing vehicles rather than as the original source of capital.”

Rockefeller Brothers Fund gave 350.org $77,000 in 2023 “for building capacity to challenge fossil fuel infrastructure development.” That’s a far cry from the $250,000 it gave in 2015. So, we know the Rockefellers have apparently loss faith in Bill McKibben and have apparently shifted resources into climate lawfare.

The organization is far from done, and the Rockefellers are still throwing money at the cause, but Bill is no longer the face they want out front, probably for two reasons: (1) some wasteful behavior a few years ago and captured in that earlier Politico story, and (2) the failure of a green cause practiced out in the open, when climate lawfare can largely be done behind the scenes.

Regardless of the reason, 350.org has apparently lost its mo-jo for the moment nd that’s a profoundly good thing

#BillMcKibben #350.org #Rockefellers #PrivateFoundations #Middlebury

Share