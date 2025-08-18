Guest Post by Bonner Cohen, Ph. D. of CFact.

A multi-billion dollar plan to create new wetlands along Louisiana’s steadily vanishing Gulf coastline was abandoned in late July by state officials who cited the project’s rising costs and threats to the state’s vibrant seafood industry.

In announcing its decision to cancel the Pelican State’s largest-ever effort to replenish southeastern Louisiana’s sediment-starved wetlands, the state’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority said it had determined that the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion project was “no longer viable due to multiple factors,” including litigation and rising costs. Funded by the 2010 Deep Water Horizon oil spill settlement, the project – after years of controversy – finally broke ground in 2023 in Plaquemines Parish southeast of New Orleans.

The large-scale environmental engineering entailed in the project foresaw recreating southeastern Louisiana’s ecosystem as it existed before levees were constructed to protect New Orleans from the Mississippi’s not-infrequent floods. Those flood-protection measures, however, by diverting flood waters away from natural coastal wetlands, also deprived them of the sediments normally deposited during flooding. Wetlands rely on sediments to counteract subsidence, the compaction of sediments under their own weight. Take away the sediments, and wetlands are in trouble.

“The coastal marshes of Louisiana provide a natural barrier against the erosion caused by fierce storms which often come from the Gulf,” wrote Katherine Kemp for Tulane University in 2000. “Because of the loss of these wetlands, the Louisiana coast has receded several thousands of feet over the past few decades, and coastal fishermen have also been deprived of a ready source of income.”

This, in a nutshell, is the challenge Louisiana faces. The levees built to save lives are destroying coastal marshes. The influx of water from the Gulf has prompted talk about “rising sea levels” caused by manmade climate change. The Obama-era Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), for example, sounded the alarm over rising sea levels in Louisiana.

“Our changing climate is likely to increase damages from floods, reduce crop yields and harm fisheries, increase the number of unpleasantly hot days, and increase the risk of heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses,” the agency warned in 2016.

Such fearmongering notwithstanding, as Kemp noted 25 years ago, it is not the sea in Louisiana that is rising, it is the land that is disappearing.

No less than Mark Twain (1835-1910) in his Life on the Mississippi (1883) observed the unintended consequences of levees along the river and noted that “ten thousand River Commissions … cannot tame the lawless stream, cannot curb it or confine it, cannot say to it GO here or GO there; and make it obey; cannot save a shore that it has sentenced.”

These insights from the 19th century help explain why Louisiana ultimate rejected the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion project. To reverse the land loss and depletion of coastal wetlands, the project aimed to “reintroduce fresh water and sediment from the Mississippi River to the [Barataria] Basin to reestablish deltaic processes in order to build, sustain, and maintain land,” the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority explained.

“The Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion would be expected to build and nourish ten to thirty thousand acres of critical coastal wetlands over a 50-year period … by reestablishing the connection between the Mississippi River and the basin,” the state agency said of the project intended to mimic the historical sediment deposition.

As serious as the wetlands depletion in southeastern Louisiana is, the nearly $3 billion project aimed at its mitigation carried its own risks. Of particular concern was the influx of fresh water from the Mississippi and the effect it would have on coastal commercial fishermen. In welcoming the project’s demise, Republican Gov. Jeff Landry said it was “no longer financially or practically viable,” the Washington Post reported. He added that the diversion “threatens Louisiana’s seafood industry, our coastal culture, and the livelihood of our fishermen – who have sustained our state for generations.”

While the loss of wetlands in coastal Louisiana is real, so, too, is the skepticism of a grandiose plan to alleviate it that may ultimately do more harm than good. Mark Twain knew what he was talking about when he cautioned against trying to rein in the “lawless stream” that is the 2,340-mile-long Mississippi River.

This doesn’t mean that the people of Louisiana should stand back and watch their coastal marshes disappear. Action to restore the wetlands is imperative. But fiddling with nature is risky business. Because missteps are inevitable, a prudent path forward should entail a series of small steps, each one building on the successes and learning from the failures of its predecessor, until the goal of restoration is achieved.

This article originally appeared at Issues and Insights.

Bonner R. Cohen is a senior fellow at the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow, where he concentrates on energy, natural resources, and international relations. He also serves as a senior policy adviser with the Heartland Institute, senior policy advisor at National Center for Public Policy Research, and as adjunct scholar at the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

#BonnerCohen #SeaLevel #Subsidence #Wetlands #Levees #NewOrleans

Share